Dr. Chalfoun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charbel Chalfoun, MD
Overview
Dr. Charbel Chalfoun, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
Dr. Chalfoun works at
Locations
-
1
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Englewood375 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 449-1000
-
2
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Denville16 Pocono Rd Ste 216, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (201) 449-1000
-
3
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Pompton97 W Parkway Fl 2, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (201) 449-1000
-
4
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery - Livingston200 S Orange Ave # 295, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (201) 449-1000
-
5
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery79 Hudson St Ste 700, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 449-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
6
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery20 Wilsey Sq Ste C, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 449-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chalfoun?
Dr. Charbel Chalfoun is amazing! He worked his highly skilled magic on me, 5 years ago, when I had to have a double mastectomy with reconstructive surgery. When I showed my oncologist he said, “that is probably the best breast surgery I have ever seen!”. I could tell he was impressed. Also, I had to have nipples tattooed on to make my breasts more realistic/aesthetically pleasing. It was done in Dr. Chafoun’s medical office, by a highly trained/experienced tattoo artist. It was done with medical grade ink and closely monitored by Dr. C himself! When people see my breasts they say, “Oh my God, they look so real!” And, I just smile big and say, “Yeah, pretty cool, right?” The care that was given to me was remarkable and this Plastic Surgeon is outstanding in his field!! Highly recommended!!
About Dr. Charbel Chalfoun, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1871775130
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- University Of California Irvine College Of Medicine
- University of California - UCI
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- LaSalle University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chalfoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalfoun works at
Dr. Chalfoun speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalfoun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalfoun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalfoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalfoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.