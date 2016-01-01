Dr. Charanpreet Ashtakala, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashtakala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charanpreet Ashtakala, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charanpreet Ashtakala, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Woodbridge, VA.
Dr. Ashtakala works at
Locations
-
1
Neibauer Dental Care13334 Minnieville Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 988-7141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashtakala?
About Dr. Charanpreet Ashtakala, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1003240276
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashtakala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashtakala accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ashtakala using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ashtakala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashtakala works at
Dr. Ashtakala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashtakala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashtakala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashtakala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.