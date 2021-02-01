Overview

Dr. Charanjit Shikh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Shikh works at Primary Care Center in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.