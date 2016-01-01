Dr. Charanjeev Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charanjeev Kapoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charanjeev Kapoor, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University College Of Med Sciences and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Oncology and Blood Disorders Llp100 Haynes St # 2, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 896-0800
-
2
Cancer Center73A Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 646-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapoor?
About Dr. Charanjeev Kapoor, MD
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891754685
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Med Center
- University College Of Med Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Dr. Kapoor has seen patients for Anemia, Purpura and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapoor speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.