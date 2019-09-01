Overview

Dr. Charan Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Cks Medical Group Inc. in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.