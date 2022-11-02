See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Davie, FL
Dr. Charan Donkor, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (67)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charan Donkor, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saba University Netherlands Antilles|Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Homestead Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Donkor works at Center for Advanced Robotic and Endoscopic Surgery in Davie, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Robotic and Endoscopic Surgery
    7950 SW 30th St Ste 201, Davie, FL 33328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 247-2684
  2. 2
    South Florida Surgical Solutions
    201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 305, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 346-4756
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Dr Donkor did a great job of explaining my surgery and then proforming it. His staff also did a great job with all the paperwork that needed doing.
    — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Charan Donkor, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912205808
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baptist Health Medical Group|Baptist Health South Florida
    Residency
    • Columbia University School of Medicine|Harlem Hospital Center|Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Saba University Netherlands Antilles|Saba University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
