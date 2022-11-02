Dr. Charan Donkor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donkor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charan Donkor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charan Donkor, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saba University Netherlands Antilles|Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Homestead Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Donkor works at
Locations
Center for Advanced Robotic and Endoscopic Surgery7950 SW 30th St Ste 201, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (754) 247-2684
South Florida Surgical Solutions201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 305, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (754) 346-4756Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donkor?
Dr Donkor did a great job of explaining my surgery and then proforming it. His staff also did a great job with all the paperwork that needed doing.
About Dr. Charan Donkor, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912205808
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Health Medical Group|Baptist Health South Florida
- Columbia University School of Medicine|Harlem Hospital Center|Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Saba University Netherlands Antilles|Saba University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donkor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donkor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donkor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donkor works at
Dr. Donkor speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Donkor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donkor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donkor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donkor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.