Overview

Dr. Charalambos Rammos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Peoria Heights, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and Proctor Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Lipomas and Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.