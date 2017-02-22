Overview

Dr. Charalambos Demetri, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Demetri works at Piedmont Healthcare Endcrnlgy in Statesville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.