Dr. Charalambos Andreadis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charalambos Andreadis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.
Locations
Univ of California Home Care Serv400 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-2577
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Andreadis for over seven years undergoing treatment for Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and associated complications. My experience with him has been excellent. He’s always been responsive, explaining planned treatment, options and recommendations.
About Dr. Charalambos Andreadis, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205877669
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
