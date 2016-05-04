See All Family Doctors in Macon, GA
Dr. Chapin Henley, MD

Family Medicine
5 (1)
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chapin Henley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4522 OLD CLUB RD, Macon, GA 31210 (478) 747-2388

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Chapin Henley, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 54 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316288202
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Henley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Henley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Henley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

