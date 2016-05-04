Dr. Henley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapin Henley, MD
Dr. Chapin Henley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
- 1 4522 OLD CLUB RD, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 747-2388
I know that Dr. Henley w/o a dought is the best Dr. I have ever been to. After my reg. Dr. and a therapist (Dr. Henley's patient) saw me, the therapist said you are not going crazy you are going through menopause. Dr. Henley stated just by asking questions and looking at my female tissue (he did examine me) that I was definately going through menopause. In 2 weeks he had me feeling like i was different person. There will never be another one like him.
- Family Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1316288202
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
