Dr. Chaowen Wu

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chaowen Wu is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Wu works at REVEL YOU in The Woodlands, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    REVEL YOU - The Woodlands
    12721 Sawmill Rd, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 909-4008
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fat Grafting to the Breast
Fat Grafting to the Face
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Fat Grafting to the Face

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jun 25, 2022
    I consulted numerous Houston plastic surgeons before finding Dr. Wu. I immediately knew she was the perfect surgeon for me! She really listened to my aesthetic goal and concerns during each of my consultations to tailor the appropriate procedure. Dr. Wu was open and honest which made me feel comfortable; that I was in great hands. She explained in detail the endoscopic technique, realistic expectations and the recovery. This approach was never offered to me by any of the other plastic surgeons. I was most impressed with Dr. Wu and her staff's high standard of patient safety.
    Jennifer — Jun 25, 2022
    About Dr. Chaowen Wu

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    • 1790129229
    Education & Certifications

    • Aesthetic Center for Plastic Surgery, Houston
    • Medical College Wisconsin
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wu speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.

