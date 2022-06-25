Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaowen Wu
Overview
Dr. Chaowen Wu is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Wu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
REVEL YOU - The Woodlands12721 Sawmill Rd, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (713) 909-4008Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wu?
I consulted numerous Houston plastic surgeons before finding Dr. Wu. I immediately knew she was the perfect surgeon for me! She really listened to my aesthetic goal and concerns during each of my consultations to tailor the appropriate procedure. Dr. Wu was open and honest which made me feel comfortable; that I was in great hands. She explained in detail the endoscopic technique, realistic expectations and the recovery. This approach was never offered to me by any of the other plastic surgeons. I was most impressed with Dr. Wu and her staff's high standard of patient safety.
About Dr. Chaowen Wu
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1790129229
Education & Certifications
- Aesthetic Center for Plastic Surgery, Houston
- Medical College Wisconsin
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.