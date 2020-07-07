Overview

Dr. Chao Li, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Li works at Driscoll Maternal and Fetal Physicians Group in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.