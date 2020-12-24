See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lehigh Acres, FL
Dr. Chanun Park, DO

Internal Medicine
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chanun Park, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lehigh Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Park works at Chanun D Park DO in Lehigh Acres, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chanun Park DO PA
    Chanun Park DO PA
1220 Business Way Ste 1, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
(239) 369-4155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lehigh Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hernia
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Hernia
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Hernia Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 24, 2020
    We think Dr Park is great. He is readily available when needed. He remembers details and treats you like you are important to him. He is efficient and attentive. We definitely recommend him.
    — Dec 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Chanun Park, DO
    About Dr. Chanun Park, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1629038161
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

