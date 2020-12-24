Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chanun Park, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chanun Park, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lehigh Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
Chanun Park DO PA1220 Business Way Ste 1, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Directions (239) 369-4155
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lehigh Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We think Dr Park is great. He is readily available when needed. He remembers details and treats you like you are important to him. He is efficient and attentive. We definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Chanun Park, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1629038161
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
