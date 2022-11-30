See All General Surgeons in Henderson, NV
Dr. Chanukya Dasari, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (84)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Chanukya Dasari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Henderson Hospital.

Dr. Dasari works at Las Vegas Neurosurgical Institute Center for Spine and Brain Surgery in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henderson
    3175 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 320, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 602-6600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hospitality Group
    710 Coronado Center Dr Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 602-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Henderson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthCare Partners
    • MGM Resorts Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 30, 2022
    Dr. Dasari is one of the best doctors I have seen. He is incredibly friendly, expert at what he does and great at explaining the process every step of the way. He performed two surgeries on me and I could not have happier to have him as my surgeon. Highly recommend.
    Atour Sava — Nov 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chanukya Dasari, MD
    About Dr. Chanukya Dasari, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891081014
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chanukya Dasari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dasari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dasari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dasari works at Las Vegas Neurosurgical Institute Center for Spine and Brain Surgery in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Dasari’s profile.

    Dr. Dasari has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

