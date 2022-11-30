Dr. Chanukya Dasari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chanukya Dasari, MD
Overview
Dr. Chanukya Dasari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Henderson Hospital.
Dr. Dasari works at
Locations
-
1
Henderson3175 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 320, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 602-6600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Hospitality Group710 Coronado Center Dr Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 602-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Henderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthCare Partners
- MGM Resorts Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dasari is one of the best doctors I have seen. He is incredibly friendly, expert at what he does and great at explaining the process every step of the way. He performed two surgeries on me and I could not have happier to have him as my surgeon. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Chanukya Dasari, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1891081014
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dasari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dasari accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dasari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dasari works at
Dr. Dasari has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.