See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Chantri Trinh, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Chantri Trinh, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Trinh works at Bethesda Dilworth in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Bethesda Dilworth
    9645 Big Bend Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 968-5460
    Geromed LLC
    4675 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 752-8600

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Dysphagia
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Malaise and Fatigue
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Nasopharyngitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 01, 2020
    I am very amazed by the negative reviews. Dr. Trinh is very Professional with her patient and she cares a lot about them . I am willing to pay dr Trinh out of network just because she is always there to help me and calm . Also she hs lots of knowledges and most important she response immediately when I have a problem.
    Ina stavri — Sep 01, 2020
    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1023026804
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Chantri Trinh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trinh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trinh works at Bethesda Dilworth in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Trinh’s profile.

    Dr. Trinh has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trinh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

