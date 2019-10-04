Dr. Chantell Dalpe-Fung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalpe-Fung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chantell Dalpe-Fung, MD
Overview
Dr. Chantell Dalpe-Fung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Dalpe-Fung works at
Locations
Womens Health739 Irving Ave Ste 530, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 478-1158
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalpe-Fung?
Dr dalpe is an amazing doctor,I was so nervous prior to my visit .She put me to ease and explained everything to me really well , she took excellent care of me
About Dr. Chantell Dalpe-Fung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalpe-Fung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalpe-Fung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalpe-Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dalpe-Fung has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalpe-Fung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalpe-Fung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalpe-Fung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalpe-Fung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalpe-Fung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.