Overview

Dr. Chantell Dalpe-Fung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Dalpe-Fung works at Womens Health in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.