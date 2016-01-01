Dr. Chantel Sanford, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chantel Sanford, DPM
Overview
Dr. Chantel Sanford, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Sanford works at
Locations
-
1
Sole Care2300 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21216 Directions (443) 213-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanford?
About Dr. Chantel Sanford, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1063736569
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanford works at
Dr. Sanford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.