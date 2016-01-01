Dr. Chantel Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chantel Park, MD
Dr. Chantel Park, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Rheumatology Associates225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
Jefferson Rheumatology Associates211 S 9th St Ste 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1306102157
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
251 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
