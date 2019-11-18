Dr. Chantel Imran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chantel Imran, MD
Overview
Dr. Chantel Imran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Imran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
M. Imran M.d. P.A.2707 Kirkwood Hwy, Newark, DE 19711 Directions (302) 454-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Imran?
I have been going to Dr Chantel Imran since her father retired from his practice. So basically since she started her own practice. She is very thorough and explains and follows up on you afterward. I have referred 4 people to her and they also love her. She is a good doctor.
About Dr. Chantel Imran, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1578519971
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imran works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Imran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.