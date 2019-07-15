Dr. Nouvellon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chantal Nouvellon, DO
Dr. Chantal Nouvellon, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carney Hospital.
- 1 2 Winter St Ste 401, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 609-2779
- Carney Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Magellan Health Services
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
great experience, she saved my son's life from his opiate addiction and got him on vivitrol and he has done well, working and taking classes.
About Dr. Chantal Nouvellon, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Boston University
- University of Mass Med Ctr
- University of Massachusetts Med Ctr
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Psychiatry
