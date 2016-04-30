See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Warren, NJ
Dr. Chantal Lisik, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (5)
Overview

Dr. Chantal Lisik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, NJ. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Lisik works at Augusto G Salvatore MD in Warren, NJ with other offices in Clark, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clark Warren Associates in Internal Medicine
    65 Mountain Blvd Ext Ste 209, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 469-7290
    Cranford Medical Group Corp.
    67 Walnut Ave Ste 402, Clark, NJ 07066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 868-6669

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders

Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Ataxia
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 30, 2016
    Dr. Lisik is very patient, listens well and explains things clearly. She is a very caring person.
    Sharon in Bakersfield, VT — Apr 30, 2016
    About Dr. Chantal Lisik, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1275845729
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Primary Care
