Dr. Chansina Um, DPM
Overview
Dr. Chansina Um, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Um works at
Locations
Elgin Podiatry Institute LLC3 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 110, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 807-9388
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Our daughter had foot surgery performed by Dr. Um. He did an incredible job! We were very pleased. The office staff is very friendly.
About Dr. Chansina Um, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Um has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Um accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Um has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Um works at
Dr. Um has seen patients for Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Um on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Um. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Um.
