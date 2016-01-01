Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Channing Barnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Channing Barnett, MD is a dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. She currently practices at ST LUCIE ANESTHESIA ASSOCIATES. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Barnett is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Resolute Pain Solutions7100 Camino Real Ste 301, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 717-2271
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Channing Barnett, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1417115304
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnett?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.