Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Channarayapatna Sridhara, MB is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Medical Center|Moss Rehab Hosp|Temple University Hospital

Dr. Sridhara works at Einstein Ophthamology in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Einstein Practice Plan, Inc
    60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027
    Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
    1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 47 ratings
Patient Ratings (47)
5 Star
(41)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Channarayapatna Sridhara, MB

Specialties
  Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1407800022
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  Albert Einstein Medical Center|Moss Rehab Hosp|Temple University Hospital
Residency
Internship
  Krs Cheluvamba Hosps
Internship
Board Certifications
  Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Channarayapatna Sridhara, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sridhara is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Sridhara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sridhara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Sridhara has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sridhara on their profile.

47 patients have reviewed Dr. Sridhara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sridhara.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sridhara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sridhara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.