Dr. Channarayapatna Sridhara, MB
Offers telehealth
Dr. Channarayapatna Sridhara, MB is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Medical Center|Moss Rehab Hosp|Temple University Hospital
Einstein Practice Plan, Inc60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6000
Albert Einstein Healthcare Network1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 663-6856
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1407800022
- Albert Einstein Medical Center|Moss Rehab Hosp|Temple University Hospital
- Krs Cheluvamba Hosps
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Sridhara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sridhara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sridhara has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sridhara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Sridhara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sridhara.
