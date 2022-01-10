Overview

Dr. Channa Prasad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Colorado River Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Prasad works at Southwest Cardiology in Bullhead City, AZ with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Malaise and Fatigue and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.