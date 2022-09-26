Dr. Channa Amarasekera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amarasekera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Channa Amarasekera, MD
Overview
Dr. Channa Amarasekera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL.

Locations
1
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8146
2
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care - Lakeview1333 W Belmont Ave Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (312) 926-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Amarasekera treats my husband who has Alzheimer’s and not only is he a good listener, very kind and patient but he is also an excellent urologist.
About Dr. Channa Amarasekera, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1639596471
Frequently Asked Questions

