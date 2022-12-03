Dr. Chanland Roonprapunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roonprapunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chanland Roonprapunt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chanland Roonprapunt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Roonprapunt works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai West1000 10th Ave Ste 10-C, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roonprapunt?
Dr. Chan was able to fix the pinched nerve in my neck by replacing two discs. It's been six months since then and I am feeling like I can move my neck as if I never had an issue. I don't have any pain that I had prior to the surgery. I will never be able to thank Dr. Chan enough for saving my life. It's so hard to believe how much better I am now.
About Dr. Chanland Roonprapunt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1871626754
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roonprapunt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roonprapunt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roonprapunt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roonprapunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roonprapunt works at
Dr. Roonprapunt has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roonprapunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Roonprapunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roonprapunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roonprapunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roonprapunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.