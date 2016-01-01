Dr. Chani Traube, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traube is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chani Traube, MD
Overview
Dr. Chani Traube, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-3056
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Chani Traube, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1578570073
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
