Dr. Chang Shin, MD

Neurology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chang Shin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Shin works at Painless Clinic in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Painless Clinic
    4300 Talbot Rd S Ste 303, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 207-8066

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anne Hospital
  • Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing

Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • LifeWise
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Oct 21, 2020
    D DuBos October 2020 I met Dr. Shin for pain management after being rear-ended by a drunk driver in a multiple car accident. I hit my head was injured and confused. My car was totaled on the afternoon of 31 December 2019. My injuries consisted of whip lash, separated R shoulder, spine injuries, vision problems, headaches, R hip constant pain and more. I saw him frequently in the beginning and in addition to physical pain he diagnosed me with PTSD. After the first few visits I began feeling safe as the PTSD was healing. Because of the head injury I had several unexpected triggers that launch me back to PTSD. Each time Dr. Shin worked me through it bringing me back to feeling safe. In the beginning it was painful as we worked through my many injuries. He used acupuncture with little pods he taped to various locations on my hand and arms. He placed acupuncture needles in various locations while I would lay and rest for 20 minutes under the Crystal Ray Sauna Dome. A dome using Infrared lig
    Denise D — Oct 21, 2020
    About Dr. Chang Shin, MD

    • Neurology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Korean, Mongolian and Russian
    • 1730207143
    Education & Certifications

    • Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chang Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shin speaks Korean, Mongolian and Russian.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

