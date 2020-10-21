Overview

Dr. Chang Shin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Shin works at Painless Clinic in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.