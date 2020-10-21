Dr. Chang Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chang Shin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Valley Medical Center.
Painless Clinic4300 Talbot Rd S Ste 303, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 207-8066
- St. Anne Hospital
- Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- LifeWise
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
D DuBos October 2020 I met Dr. Shin for pain management after being rear-ended by a drunk driver in a multiple car accident. I hit my head was injured and confused. My car was totaled on the afternoon of 31 December 2019. My injuries consisted of whip lash, separated R shoulder, spine injuries, vision problems, headaches, R hip constant pain and more. I saw him frequently in the beginning and in addition to physical pain he diagnosed me with PTSD. After the first few visits I began feeling safe as the PTSD was healing. Because of the head injury I had several unexpected triggers that launch me back to PTSD. Each time Dr. Shin worked me through it bringing me back to feeling safe. In the beginning it was painful as we worked through my many injuries. He used acupuncture with little pods he taped to various locations on my hand and arms. He placed acupuncture needles in various locations while I would lay and rest for 20 minutes under the Crystal Ray Sauna Dome. A dome using Infrared lig
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean, Mongolian and Russian
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin speaks Korean, Mongolian and Russian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
