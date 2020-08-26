Dr. Chang Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chang Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Chang Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Magda Robinson MD399 E Highland Ave Ste 223, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 475-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
This is my second time seeing Dr.Lee with my second child. He is an easy going doctor and takes the time to listen and make his patients feel comfortable. The hospital may not be up to par with the latest technology or accommodations but having a OBGYN like Dr. Lee is worth it for me.
About Dr. Chang Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1811197536
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.