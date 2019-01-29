Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chang Kim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Coll Med Seoul Natl U.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Advanced Surgery Center of Clifton LLC1200 Us Highway 46, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 773-9228
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is a very good doctor. I work in Healthcare and have seen the different approaches psychiatrists make in addressing psych. He is genuinely caring, takes his time to listen and get feedback from you as a patient. He tried to get to know you and establish a relationship as doctors should with their patients but is no longer common practice. He also is a neurologist which gives him more insight on effective treatment. Great doctor!
About Dr. Chang Kim, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1063516458
Education & Certifications
- Nyu-Bellevue Med Ctr
- Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Coll Med Seoul Natl U
- Psychiatry
