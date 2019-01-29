See All Psychiatrists in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Chang Kim, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (15)
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chang Kim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Coll Med Seoul Natl U.

Dr. Kim works at Advanced Surgery Center of Clifton LLC in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Surgery Center of Clifton LLC
    1200 Us Highway 46, Clifton, NJ 07013 (973) 773-9228

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 29, 2019
    Dr. Kim is a very good doctor. I work in Healthcare and have seen the different approaches psychiatrists make in addressing psych. He is genuinely caring, takes his time to listen and get feedback from you as a patient. He tried to get to know you and establish a relationship as doctors should with their patients but is no longer common practice. He also is a neurologist which gives him more insight on effective treatment. Great doctor!
    Crys in NJ — Jan 29, 2019
    About Dr. Chang Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1063516458
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nyu-Bellevue Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Saint Agnes Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Coll Med Seoul Natl U
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Advanced Surgery Center of Clifton LLC in Clifton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

