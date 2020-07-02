See All Psychiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Chang-Gyu Hahn, MD

Psychiatry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chang-Gyu Hahn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Seoul National University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Hahn works at Jefferson Psychiatry Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Psychiatry Associates
    33 S 9th St Ste 210-C, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 02, 2020
Dr.Hahn literally saved my life. After years of different psychiatrists, no one is as talented and experienced as Dr.Hahn. I have exceptionally bizarre reactions to medications but Dr.Hahn took them all seriously and was able to explain my brain chemistry and why things were happening and then created a medication regimen that worked for me. I've never had a better doctor and I cannot recommend Dr.Hahn enough.
Caroline — Jul 02, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Chang-Gyu Hahn, MD
About Dr. Chang-Gyu Hahn, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558472100
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education
  • Seoul National University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chang-Gyu Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hahn works at Jefferson Psychiatry Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hahn’s profile.

Dr. Hahn has seen patients for Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

