Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Stony Brook/Stony Brook U Hosp and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Brooklyn Eye Plastics115 Prospect Park W, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 965-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a 55 years old female with signs of facial aging that needed to be address. I was referred to Dr. Jeanniton through a friend. I can't say enough about Dr. Jeanniton. I just love her! She's does Oculofacial Plastic as well as non-surgical interventions. She took the time to listen and discuss various options. Overall, I'm very happy and satisfied with my youthful appearance. The recovery time was minimal and the cost was affordable. I would definitely go back to Dr. Jeanniton!
About Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton, MD
- Oculoplastic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1023316429
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- St Joseph Hosp
- SUNY Stony Brook/Stony Brook U Hosp
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
