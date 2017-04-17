Overview

Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Stony Brook/Stony Brook U Hosp and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Jeanniton works at Brooklyn Eye Plastics in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.