Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton, MD

Oculoplastic Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Stony Brook/Stony Brook U Hosp and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Jeanniton works at Brooklyn Eye Plastics in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brooklyn Eye Plastics
    115 Prospect Park W, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 965-1150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chalazion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 17, 2017
    I'm a 55 years old female with signs of facial aging that needed to be address. I was referred to Dr. Jeanniton through a friend. I can't say enough about Dr. Jeanniton. I just love her! She's does Oculofacial Plastic as well as non-surgical interventions. She took the time to listen and discuss various options. Overall, I'm very happy and satisfied with my youthful appearance. The recovery time was minimal and the cost was affordable. I would definitely go back to Dr. Jeanniton!
    Hewlett, NY — Apr 17, 2017
    About Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton, MD

    Specialties
    • Oculoplastic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023316429
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    • St Joseph Hosp
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Stony Brook/Stony Brook U Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeanniton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jeanniton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jeanniton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jeanniton works at Brooklyn Eye Plastics in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jeanniton’s profile.

    Dr. Jeanniton has seen patients for Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeanniton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeanniton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeanniton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeanniton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeanniton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

