Overview

Dr. Chandur Piryani, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Berlin, WI. They specialize in Pain Management, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Piryani works at ThedaCare Cancer Care - Berlin in Berlin, WI with other offices in Niagara, WI, Mequon, WI and Oshkosh, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.