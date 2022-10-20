See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Berlin, WI
Dr. Chandur Piryani, MD

Pain Management
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chandur Piryani, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Berlin, WI. They specialize in Pain Management, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.

Dr. Piryani works at ThedaCare Cancer Care - Berlin in Berlin, WI with other offices in Niagara, WI, Mequon, WI and Oshkosh, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Berlin Memorial Hospital
    225 Memorial Dr, Berlin, WI 54923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 757-5514
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Niagara Office
    1601 Roosevelt Rd, Niagara, WI 54151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 724-6377
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Spine Pain Diagnostics Associates - Mequon
    10945 N Port Washington Rd Ste 101, Mequon, WI 53092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Oshkosh Office
    3475 Omro Rd Ste 200, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 236-0991

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Froedtert Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Dr. Piryani's deep concern for the level of pain I was in and the treatment he provided me allowed me to live a more functional life. His care and empathy for me is greatly appreciated. I truly feel blessed to have him as my pain management Doctor, and can't thank him enough for all he has done for me.
    Patti Christoffel — Oct 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chandur Piryani, MD

    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811969066
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cook County Hospital Chicago
    Residency
    • Rush Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chandur Piryani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piryani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piryani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piryani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piryani has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piryani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Piryani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piryani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piryani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piryani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

