Overview

Dr. Chandrika Joshi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their residency with McMaster U Med Ctr



Dr. Joshi works at Associates In Ob/Gyn in Novi, MI with other offices in Howell, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.