Dr. Chandresh Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chandresh Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Goverment Medical College and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Cobb Medical Clinic2615 E West Connector Ste 106, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 941-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Very professional and prompt.
About Dr. Chandresh Shah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Coney Island Hospital
- United Med Center
- Goverment Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
