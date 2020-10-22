Overview

Dr. Chandresh Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Goverment Medical College and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Cobb Medical Clinic in Austell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.