Overview

Dr. Chandrasekhara Punukollu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital and Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.



Dr. Punukollu works at Excela Health Gastroenterology - Excela Square At Latrobe in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA and Mount Pleasant, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.