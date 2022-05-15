Overview

Dr. Chandrasekhar Vasamreddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara University and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vasamreddy works at Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Independence in Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.