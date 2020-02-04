Dr. Sompalli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandrasekhar Sompalli, MD
Overview
Dr. Chandrasekhar Sompalli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thorek Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sompalli works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Anthony Hospital2875 W 19th St, Chicago, IL 60623 Directions (773) 484-4425
-
2
Thorek Hospital & Medical Center850 W Irving Park Rd Ste 1, Chicago, IL 60613 Directions (773) 525-6780
Hospital Affiliations
- Thorek Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sompalli?
saw the Dr. for my shoulder and he cured my pain when other ortho doctors could not.
About Dr. Chandrasekhar Sompalli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1669588489
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Loyola University Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sompalli accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sompalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sompalli works at
Dr. Sompalli has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sompalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sompalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sompalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sompalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sompalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.