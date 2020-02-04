Overview

Dr. Chandrasekhar Sompalli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thorek Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sompalli works at SAINT ANTHONY HOSPITAL in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.