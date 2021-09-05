See All Cardiologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Chandrasekhar Narala, MD

Cardiology
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chandrasekhar Narala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Narala works at Desert Cardiology and Vascular Center in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Cardiology and Vascular Center
    2847 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 947-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypertension
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Trauma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptoms, Heart Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 05, 2021
    Office wait time is at least an hour or more depending on the day, I suppose..Then after going to the nurse for pre-exam, had to wait another 45 minutes before being seen by the doctor. The waiting room isn't large enough to hold all the patients. The day I was there I had to stand close to the wall with several other patients. I think too many patients are booked for their scheduling. The doctor was friendly and very professional. I was there mainly to schedule a sleep study. The scheduling with Don went very well. The follow up was 6 days after the sleep study. The only problem with the results is that there is a world wide shortage of CPAP machines...There equipment is from Nationwide Medical supply located in CA and other states. Over all I was satisfied with the service. I am very disappointed after the study, Don informed me about the world-wide shortage of machines..This might take a long time to be resolved. I will then be too old to take advantage of the treatment.
    — Sep 05, 2021
    About Dr. Chandrasekhar Narala, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Tagalog
    • 1205882339
    Education & Certifications

    • St John Hosp, Sinai Hosp
    • Government Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chandrasekhar Narala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narala works at Desert Cardiology and Vascular Center in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Narala’s profile.

    Dr. Narala has seen patients for Hypertension, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Narala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

