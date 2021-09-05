Dr. Chandrasekhar Narala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandrasekhar Narala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chandrasekhar Narala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Desert Cardiology and Vascular Center2847 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 947-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Office wait time is at least an hour or more depending on the day, I suppose..Then after going to the nurse for pre-exam, had to wait another 45 minutes before being seen by the doctor. The waiting room isn't large enough to hold all the patients. The day I was there I had to stand close to the wall with several other patients. I think too many patients are booked for their scheduling. The doctor was friendly and very professional. I was there mainly to schedule a sleep study. The scheduling with Don went very well. The follow up was 6 days after the sleep study. The only problem with the results is that there is a world wide shortage of CPAP machines...There equipment is from Nationwide Medical supply located in CA and other states. Over all I was satisfied with the service. I am very disappointed after the study, Don informed me about the world-wide shortage of machines..This might take a long time to be resolved. I will then be too old to take advantage of the treatment.
About Dr. Chandrasekhar Narala, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1205882339
Education & Certifications
- St John Hosp, Sinai Hosp
- Government Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narala has seen patients for Hypertension, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narala speaks Hindi, Spanish and Tagalog.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Narala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narala.
