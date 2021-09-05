Overview

Dr. Chandrasekhar Narala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Narala works at Desert Cardiology and Vascular Center in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.