Dr. Chandra Kunavarapu, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chandra Kunavarapu, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College - India|Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.

Dr. Kunavarapu works at Methodist Heart and Lung Institute | Heart Failure and Transplant Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Heart and Lung Institute | Heart Failure and Transplant Clinic
    4499 Medical Dr Ste 166, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 571-7897
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congestive Heart Failure
Congenital Heart Defects
Arrhythmias
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 24, 2021
    Jul 24, 2021
Dr. Kunavarapu is one of the best at what he does in his field of expertise. During my stay at Methodist hospital, treated for heart failure, he played a great deal in my heart transplant surgery being successful. He is very professional and communicates to all of his patients daily. Every single morning Dr. Kunavarapu, the heart transplant team and the nurse for his or her patient discusses updates and needs for improvement of the nurses patient then he personally comes in and updates and answer questions you may have. Great Dr. I'd most definitely recommend Dr. Kunavarapu to anyone with heart issues.
Maurice Atwood — Jul 24, 2021
    Maurice Atwood — Jul 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Chandra Kunavarapu, MD
    About Dr. Chandra Kunavarapu, MD

    Specialties
    • Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1447288022
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University|Columbia University - New York, NY|State University Of New York
    Residency
    • Interfaith Medical Center- New York
    Internship
    • Interfaith Med Center|Interfaith Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Siddhartha Medical College - India|Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chandra Kunavarapu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunavarapu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kunavarapu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kunavarapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kunavarapu works at Methodist Heart and Lung Institute | Heart Failure and Transplant Clinic in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kunavarapu’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunavarapu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunavarapu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunavarapu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunavarapu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

