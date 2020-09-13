See All Plastic Surgeons in Cypress, TX
Dr. Chandrasekhar Basu, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (73)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chandrasekhar Basu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. Basu works at Chandrasekhar Basu - 9899 Towne Lake Parkway Suite 100 in Cypress, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chandrasekhar Basu - 9899 Towne Lake Parkway Suite 100
    9899 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 100, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 731-5982
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    9645 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 110, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7184
  3. 3
    Basu Plastic Surgery
    6400 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3684
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 73 ratings
Patient Ratings (73)
5 Star
(61)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
Sep 13, 2020
Dr. Basu and his team are absolutely the best! Extremely professional and experts in the field. Highly recommend.
— Sep 13, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Chandrasekhar Basu, MD
About Dr. Chandrasekhar Basu, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730269150
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Baylor Medical Center
Internship
  • George Washington University Hospital
Medical Education
  • Tufts University School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chandrasekhar Basu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Basu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Basu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

73 patients have reviewed Dr. Basu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

