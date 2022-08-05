Dr. Chandrasekar Palaniswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palaniswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandrasekar Palaniswamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chandrasekar Palaniswamy, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Palaniswamy works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants Heart Center1207 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-4303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Palaniswamy offers the rare combination of expertise and bedside manner. He takes the time to answer all questions and his explanations are easy to understand. If you have electrical issues with your heart, and want the best care, this is the doctor for you.
About Dr. Chandrasekar Palaniswamy, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1316170749
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
- Madras Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palaniswamy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Palaniswamy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Palaniswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palaniswamy works at
Dr. Palaniswamy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palaniswamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palaniswamy speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Palaniswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palaniswamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palaniswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palaniswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.