Dr. Chandrasekharan Nair, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chandrasekharan Nair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.
Fort Worth Oncology Pllc909 9th Ave Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 877-4105Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Medical City Fort Worth900 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-2100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Nair is an exceptional cardiac specialist who has cared for both my wife and me. My wife is a long-time nurse and can be quite picky. She loves his bedside manner and clear communications. You will never feel rushed. Dr. Nair does everything in his power to help patients. With over 6-years of care, I continue with twice yearly visits and annual stress testing. The day problems were diagnosed, he found an excellent - available - surgeon who operated that afternoon. He saved my life ! ! !
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760449680
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nair accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nair has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nair speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.