Overview

Dr. Chandranath Das, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rajendra Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Das works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Ocala, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.