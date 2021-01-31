Dr. Chandrakanth Amaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandrakanth Amaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chandrakanth Amaram, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.
Nephrology & Internal Medicine302 Uvalda St, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 299-5214
- Memorial Satilla Health
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Amaram?
He is a wonderful Dr him and his wife they deeply care about there patients and talk to them and listen to them about what there going through. Great people and staff My late husband William Whaley seen him for couple years my mother Carolyn Crawford she misses her very much went to his wife .
- Nephrology
- English
- 1992730881
- Harlem Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Osmania Medical College
