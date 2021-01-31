See All Nephrologists in Waycross, GA
Dr. Chandrakanth Amaram, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chandrakanth Amaram, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.

Dr. Amaram works at Trident Orthopedic Specialists in Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nephrology & Internal Medicine
    302 Uvalda St, Waycross, GA 31501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 299-5214

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Satilla Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 31, 2021
    He is a wonderful Dr him and his wife they deeply care about there patients and talk to them and listen to them about what there going through. Great people and staff My late husband William Whaley seen him for couple years my mother Carolyn Crawford she misses her very much went to his wife .
    Rhonda Whaley Cribbs — Jan 31, 2021
    About Dr. Chandrakanth Amaram, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992730881
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harlem Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chandrakanth Amaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amaram has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amaram works at Trident Orthopedic Specialists in Waycross, GA. View the full address on Dr. Amaram’s profile.

    Dr. Amaram has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Amaram has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amaram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

