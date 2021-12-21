Dr. Chandrakant Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandrakant Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chandrakant Mehta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Southland Arthritis and Ostprs949 Calhoun Pl Ste F, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 652-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mehta has taken care of my RA for many years. Ed gives a great infusion! Sandy is Awesome! Thanks to all the staff! Blessed to live near such a great, caring doctor!!
About Dr. Chandrakant Mehta, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1326093402
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.