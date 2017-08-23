Dr. Chandrajit Raut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandrajit Raut, MD
Overview
Dr. Chandrajit Raut, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Division of Surgical Oncology75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (877) 442-3324Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Raut is amazing. He removed a 19 cm liposarcoma from my back, which was up against my chest wall and both under and over my shoulder blade, without breaking the tumor capsule. Amazing. Three hours of precise, exacting surgery. Six weeks later, I am back to 100% after this major surgery. If you have a sarcoma you owe it to yourself to go see Dr Raut. He is a detail oriented perfectionist, operating at the state of the art in his field...exactly what I want for my surgeon. A++++
About Dr. Chandrajit Raut, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
