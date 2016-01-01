Dr. Chandrahas Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chandrahas Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Chandrahas Patel, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Silesia School of Medicine, Katowice, Poland and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo West Campus and Banner Boswell Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arizona Heart Institute1910 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 266-2200
-
2
Arizona Vascular Solutions6120 W Bell Rd Ste 130, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 532-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Advanced Surgical Institute14510 W Shumway Dr Ste 201, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 584-4882
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo Central Campus
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Chandrahas Patel, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1770799660
Education & Certifications
- Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Phoenix, AZ
- Cardiothoracic Surgey, ohio State University Medical Center, Cleveland, OH
- General Surgery, John Hopkins Hospital, Balitmore, MD
- University of Silesia School of Medicine, Katowice, Poland
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.