Dr. Vedak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandragupta Vedak, MD
Overview
Dr. Chandragupta Vedak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Vedak works at
Locations
Horizons Behavioral Health LLC500 Coventry Ln Ste 205, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 455-7100
Advantage Group Foundation Ltd422 Tracy Ct, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 528-9306
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vedak completely changed my life. He was so kind, caring and helpful to me, after years of being turned away by other doctors. I suffer from several serious medical issues and, as a result, had been prescribed opioid pain medicine for many years. They no longer worked and had to take them only to not go through withdrawals . When I begged doctors for help to get off of those meds, I was treated like I was a terrible person by other physicians. Finally, Dr. Vedak took me on as a patient and singlehandedly got me off that stuff within a very short span of time. I finally am free of that garbage and I will forever be grateful for his help. I’ve been with him for over 3 years and he still stands behind me and never misses an opportunity to say how proud he is of me. When I was at my worst, Dr Vedak was the best. I would highly recommend him to anyone dealing with any mental health issues like depression, anxiety and of course getting off any type of dependency.
About Dr. Chandragupta Vedak, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871592881
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vedak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vedak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vedak has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vedak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vedak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vedak.
